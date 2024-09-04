TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Back-to-school Wednesday

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, September 4, and almost everyone who’s not already back at school returns today, including Seattle Public Schools first- through twelfth-graders.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory alert for our area for Thursday and Friday. But first, today’s forecast is nothing unusual – sunny, high in the mid-70s. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:32 am, while sunset will be at 7:42 pm.

SPOKANE ST. VIADUCT AND OTHER ROAD WORK

*Here’s the plan for this week’s work on the Spokane Street Viaduct resurfacing project. Tonight – the two left eastbound lanes will be closed 7 pm to 6 am.

*For the Admiral Way Bridge seismic project, the north half of the bridge is closed, with one lane each way on the south side; Fairmount Avenue remains closed under the bridge. (One last mention – there’s a new 39th/Admiral crosswalk.)

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project also continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

*The East Marginal Way S. project continues, with a temporary routing change for bicycle riders (explained at that link).

*Beach Drive: Gas-pipeline work continues at spots along the southern stretch. You’ll find no-parking zones and steel plates, plus flaggers.

TRANSIT NOTES

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule for both routes.

Metro buses today – Regular schedules.

Washington State Ferries today – 2 boats on the Triangle Route. Note that the “unscheduled third boat” will not be available for part of this week because it’s temporarily moving to another run.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera:

High Bridge – The Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low bridge: Here’s the main view:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge – Looking east:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!