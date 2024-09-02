West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks westbound West Seattle Bridge

September 2, 2024 8:53 am
8:53 AM: Thanks for the tips. SPD and SFD are arriving at the scene of what’s described as an “overturned truck” toward the west end of the westbound bridge. Updates to come.

8:59 AM: Police just told dispatch that they’re diverting traffic at the Admiral exit. They’ve also calling for a second SDOT crew because of a large fluid slick as well as jersey barriers pushed into the opposite direction of traffic (the first crew is helping divert traffic). Meantime, the truck has been described as a “late-model Ford pickup.”

