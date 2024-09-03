The list for September’s first West Seattle Tuesday

(At Alki – photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s the list for the rest of today/tonight, a bit later than usual because of breaking news (but you can always preview the hours, days, weeks ahead via our Event Calendar):

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: Long-distance advocacy – drop in 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all welcome.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Future utility rates are part of what’s on the agenda as the City Council returns to its regular meeting schedule, 2 pm in council chambers at City Hall downtown. The agenda document explains how to comment, either remotely or in person. Watch live via Seattle Channel.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

WEST SEATTLE TAE KWON DO: First September class, 6 pm at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW).

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm tonight, play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: Seasons change, weekly run continues – all runners welcome! Meet up at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.”

TOASTMASTERS 832: Join them online at 6:30 p.m. to work on your public speaking, communication, and leadership skills! RSVP: wstoastmasters832@gmail.com. Find out more at westseattletm832.org.

MAKE POTTERY: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – weekly Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four trivia options Tuesday nights – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

