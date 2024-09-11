SPORTS: Season-opening win for West Seattle HS volleyball team, and what’s next

Following up on a stellar 2023 season that took them all the way to the state tournament, the West Seattle High School volleyball team has opened its 2024 season with a win. Megan Behrbaum from WSHS Volleyball sent the photo and report, and an invitation to come cheer for them at their home opener Thursday:

Last night the varsity WSHS volleyball team won their season opener against Roosevelt in an away game [3-1]. Our first home game is this Thursday. We play against Lakeside in our gym. Game starts around 7 pm and follows the JV game (starts at 5:30 pm). Thursday’s theme is beach, so we welcome everyone to root on the Wildcats in their best beach attire.

The school is at 3000 California SW; the gym is on the southwest side of campus. Here’s the home schedule for the full season.