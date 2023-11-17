VOLLEYBALL: West Seattle High School’s stellar season ends at state tournament

The season that took the West Seattle High School volleyball team all the way to the state tournament ended there tonight. The Wildcats lost two matches, one in the morning against Shorewood High School (3-0) and one in the evening against Peninsula High School (3-2). The scoreboard shows the last one was a heartbreaker – first WSHS was down 2-0, then took the next two sets to tie at 2-2, but lost the fifth and final set by the barest of margins. Head coach Scott Behrbaum‘s team took second place in the Metro League and third in the district tournament on the way to the state 3A championships in Yakima.