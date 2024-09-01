READER REPORTS: Car trouble x 3; stolen mail found

Out of the WSB inboxes this afternoon:

CAR BREAK-INS: William sent the photo, noting two car break-ins on Belvidere Avenue in southeast Admiral.

ABANDONED CAR? Bill sent that photo, reporting, “Looks abandoned and ransacked. On the sidewalk/Duwamish Bike Trail north side of Highland east of the intersection with W Marginal.” He’s reported it but wanted to post here too in case this car’s owner is looking for it.

DAMAGED CAR: From a texter:

It looks like there may have been a gray car hit outside of the Rite Aid on California and it’s up on the sidewalk. Just saw it a few minutes ago when I drove by. Not sure if it was an active incident or a parked car was hit and just hadn’t been cleared, but there was debris around it. I didn’t see any police or response vehicles there when I drove by.

We checked the SFD and SPD logs; nothing in that area in the past couple days.

STOLEN MAIL FOUND: This just came in from “a neighbor on Alaska”: