8:32 PM: Thanks for the tips. Power is out for 106 homes in the south Arbor Heights/Seola area. The City Light map says they’re “investigating”; we’re checking if there’s any obvious cause.

9:10 PM: Outage over, per commenter and SCL map. Likely cause seems to be a tree branch that fell on a power line in the 11600 block of Seola Beach Drive, per archived SFD dispatch audio.