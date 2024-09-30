Multi-state Verizon outage affecting some in West Seattle

Verizon customers in multiple states have been reporting service interruptions today. At least some are in West Seattle – reader Katie told us via email that she had been out since 7:45 am and others in her neighborhood’s online group reported the same. It’s not universal – our hotline (for which we use Verizon mobile service) is still working – but the outage is believed to be affecting thousands. Verizon says only that they’re working on it; the FCC says it’s aware too.