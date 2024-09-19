Log House Museum exhibit opening, Alki Community Council online meeting, 16 more options for your West Seattle Thursday afternoon/evening

(Wednesday photo of Elliott Bay by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

If you haven’t already checked the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here are the highlights for the rest of today/tonight:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Shop late-summer-and-beyond plants at the center, open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus. Annuals, perennials, sun, shade, natives, edibles, ground covers … wide variety!

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room/wine bar open Thursdays-Saturdays 1 pm-6 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus. Food too – stop by to sip and nosh!

WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: A presentation on the newly published West Seattle Link Final Environmental Impact Statement is on the agenda for the Sound Transit Board‘s Executive Committee meeting at 1:30 pm. Here’s the agenda, with info on how to comment and how to watch online.

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm yoga class at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Tummy Yummy at HPCS.

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: Two home contests on the schedule – in girls’ soccer – the West Seattle High School Wildcats host Roosevelt, 4 pm at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th SW and SW Myrtle), and in volleyball, Chief Sealth IHS hosts Seattle Academy,7 pm (2600 SW Thistle).

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle!

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM EXHIBIT OPENS: 6-8 pm, first chance to see the new West Duwamish Greenbelt exhibit at the home of West Seattle’s history! RSVP and find out more by going here. (61st/Stevens)

PAINT AND SIP: Get creative, 6 pm at Jet City Labs (4547 California SW) – registration link is in our calendar listing

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for a group walk in Lincoln Park – details in our calendar listing.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm weekly run from The Good Society (California & Lander).

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: 6:30 pm, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for a 3-mile run through the neighborhood. (Walking option, too!)

BLUES NIGHT: 6:30-9 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday it’s blues night.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: Half-hour general meeting before board working session, 7 pm, online. Agenda and connection info are in our calendar listing.

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Naima Bock performs free, all-ages in-store show, 7 pm. (4559 California SW)

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet (9614 14th SW).

‘GUARDS AT THE TAJ’: Second week for the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), 7:30 pm.

