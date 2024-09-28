FOOTBALL: West Seattle High School’s first win of the season

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

Both local high-school teams played home games last night at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex. The first game was West Seattle High School‘s first victory this season, 31-7 over Lincoln HS.

We dropped in during the second half for photos. Scoring while we were there included, above, #13, junior LJ Moody, with a TD; below, #34, junior Scott Bremen, with a field goal:

Head coach Anthony Stordahl and the Wildcats play at Memorial Stadium downtown next Saturday, 2 pm October 5 vs. Franklin.