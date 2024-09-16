FOLLOWUP: West Seattle low bridge expected to remain closed to drivers for at least several more days

(SDOT photo: ‘Bent and twisted mechanical gate arm with damaged linear driver motor, wiring, warning lights, and control panel’)

Two days after a suspected drunk driver crashed into the arm and gate at the edge of the West Seattle low bridge’s east half, the bridge remains closed to drivers, and repairs are expected to last at least “several days,” per an update we just received from SDOT. The crash Saturday night sent the driver and a passenger to the hospital; the bike/foot path on the bridge reopened to users on Sunday night, but the repairs required before it can reopen to drivers are more complex. Here’s tonight’s update from SDOT:

SDOT engineers and maintenance crews continue to make repairs necessary to reopen the Spokane Street Swing Bridge to cars and trucks. Crew members may not be visible onsite all the time because much of the manufacturing and repair work is conducted offsite.

The damaged metal gate at the end of the bridge must be removed and will either be replaced or rebuilt in our mechanical repair shop. The impact critically twisted and bent the main metal tube which is the backbone of the mechanical gate. The electronics, motor, and locking pin linear drive motor inside the metal tube were also damaged in the crash. All these components are essential for safe bridge operations.

Due to the complex and precise nature of the work, crews are unable to repair the gate in its present location. We plan to remove the gate arm tomorrow and take it to our repair shop where the motors and moving parts can be dismantled, evaluated and repaired if possible. At the same time, other crew members will be focusing on repairing the damaged gate control panel and wiring.

As an extra precaution, we are ordering replacement parts in case the gate and or its electrical and mechanical components can’t be repaired, or if a replacement turns out to be the quicker and better option. Many of these mechanical parts are highly specialized and complex components which are not readily available locally and we are still waiting for confirmation from the manufacturer of some of the components.

It is not safe for drivers to use the bridge without a safety gate. Additionally, there are electronic sensors inside the mechanical gates which act as safeguards and prevent the bridge from operating without a functional gate.

We do not know the exact timeline when the repairs will be completed but expect the repairs to take several days. We will continue to provide in-depth updates as repairs continue.