FOLLOWUP: Technology trouble to keep Highline Public Schools closed for third day

Highline Public Schools – the district serving communities including White Center and Burien – will be closed again tomorrow. It’s the third day without classes since the district disclosed it was dealing with “unauthorized activity” in its technology systems. Highline is an out-of-district draw for its Raisbeck Aviation High School and Maritime High School, so the closure’s effects reach beyond the district’s borders. Today’s announcement is here.
