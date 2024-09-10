West Seattle, Washington

10 Tuesday

69℉

FOLLOWUP: Technology trouble to keep Highline Public Schools closed for third day

September 10, 2024 4:22 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Not WS but we're mentioning it anyway | West Seattle news | White Center

Highline Public Schools – the district serving communities including White Center and Burien – will be closed again tomorrow. It’s the third day without classes since the district disclosed it was dealing with “unauthorized activity” in its technology systems. Highline is an out-of-district draw for its Raisbeck Aviation High School and Maritime High School, so the closure’s effects reach beyond the district’s borders. Today’s announcement is here.

Share This

No Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Technology trouble to keep Highline Public Schools closed for third day"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.