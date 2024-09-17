FOLLOWUP: Damaged barrier removed from still-closed-to-drivers West Seattle low bridge

(SDOT photo)

An SDOT crew has removed the low-bridge barrier “severely damaged” when a suspected drunk driver hit it at high speed Saturday evening (here’s our report on the crash). As explained yesterday, that was an important next step so they could take it to the repair shop and evaluate it to see whether it can be fixed or needs to be replaced. Once they’ve done that, SDOT will be able to estimate when the bridge can reopen to drivers; bicyclists and pedestrians can use it, but people in motor vehicles can’t. In addition to the barrier, the gate-control panel and wiring were damaged too, and those are being worked on. Since the barrier’s gone, here’s what’s in place across the bridge instead:

(SDOT camera screenshot)

If any other updates emerge tonight, we’ll add them here.