CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Wrong-way DUI driver who killed two 18-year-olds on West Seattle Bridge pleads guilty

A year and a half after two 18-year-olds died when a wrong-way, high-speed DUI driver hit them on the West Seattle Bridge, their killer is awaiting sentencing. After a reader question today, we checked on the status of 37-year-old Delfino Lopez-Morales, charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of reckless driving two and a half months after the crash, and discovered he pleaded guilty to all charges last month. He is scheduled to be sentenced in November for killing Khalea Thoeuk and Riley Danard, both from Snohomish County and on their way to Alki shortly after 12 am March 22, 2023, to celebrate Riley’s birthday, when Lopez-Morales hit them head-on going 100 mph. Three hours after the crash, he tested at a blood-alcohol level of .14, nearly twice the legal limit, and was shown to have recently consumed THC as well. He was in the hospital for weeks after the crash, and charges were filed before he was moved to jail. Case documents from his plea agreement say the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will recommend 11 years, 4 months in prison – the top of the standard sentencing range for vehicular homicide – followed by one year in jail for the reckless-driving count, plus 18 months probation. Documents say Lopez-Morales, who had been living with his disabled father in the Westwood area, was not licensed to drive; his record only shows a citation for driving without insurance in 2016; the pickup truck in which he hit the victims was borrowed from a friend. King County Superior Court Judge Angela Kaake will sentence him at 1 pm November 1.