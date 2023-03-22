West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Wrong-way crash blocks westbound West Seattle Bridge

March 22, 2023 12:30 am
12:30 AM: A crash involving at least two vehicles is closing the westbound West Seattle Bridge to traffic near the crest. SFD is sending a “rescue extrication” response. Dispatch says this involves a wrong-way driver – there was a report shortly before the crash of someone going eastbound on the westbound side. At least one person is reported injured. Updates to come.

12:40 AM: Firefighters report they’ve extricated the person who was trapped in one vehicle (which appears to be a pickup truck). They’re reporting a second injured person.

