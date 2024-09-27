CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle’s new trivia champions

Trivia is not trivial to West Seattleites! Every week, our WSB West Seattle Event Calendar features a long list of weekly games at local venues. Trivia host Will Drew organized the West Seattle Trivia Championships again this year and sent this report and photo after last night’s finale:

Last night, West Seattle’s 2024 trivia champion was crowned at The Good Society. The Nard Dogs, representing Beveridge Place, bested teams from Three 9 Lounge, The Good Society, Admiral Pub, and Talarico’s. The Great Space Baboon Uprising, also from Beveridge Place, took second place. Thank you to The Good Society for hosting, and for all the quizmasters and trivia teams that participated.