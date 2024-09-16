Brown water on Alki

A building in the 3000 block of Alki Avenue SW is experiencing brown water, we’re told by its management. They’ve contacted Seattle Public Utilities – which you always want to do if this happens, 206-386-1800 – and so far they don’t know the cause. (It’s often nearby hydrant testing by Seattle Fire, but it can also be first word of a water break or other problem nearby – unusual activity in a water line stirs up “sediment,” mostly rust, and that leads to the discoloration.)