UPDATE: Apartment fire on Fauntleroy Way

7:58 AM: Seattle Fire crews are at Maris, 4722 Fauntleroy Way SW [map], for a reported apartment fire. It’s already under control.

(Added: Reader photo, sent by Tony)

8:03 AM: SFD reports the fire’s out. The unit above the one where the fire happened was affected by smoke, so they’re ventilating.

8:10 AM: SPD reports Fauntleroy is currently blocked both ways at the scene, “probably for another 15 minutes,” though SFD is starting to reduce the response.

(Added: WSB photo)

8:13 AM: SFD tells our crew at the scene that this was a kitchen fire and no one was hurt.

8:58 PM: Tony, who sent the first photo, reports that people have been allowed back into Maris. And police have just told dispatch that all lanes of Fauntleroy Way are open again.