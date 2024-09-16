Another West Seattle RV encampment posted for clearing

Thanks to Michael for the tip. A second West Seattle RV encampment is posted for clearing starting this week. Six RVs and trailers on Myers Way north of the Joint Training Facility have been orange-tagged, and “No Parking” signs are up along Myers from Olson to 99th [map]. They set the city clearing/cleanup operation dates as starting Thursday (September 19):

That’s one day after the clearing/cleanup work is scheduled to begin at the SW Trenton encampment on the north side of Westwood Village (which is now down to 4 RVs/trailers, from the previous 6, with the sweep looming). The east side of the posted Myers Way area abuts the greenbelt area cleared by the state and city one year ago; we’re checking with the city to see if this is strictly a roadside sweep.