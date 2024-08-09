WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: 4 coyote reports

Even after 15 years and hundreds of coyote-sighting reports, some people still express surprise that they’re here. So we keep sharing sightings.

ADMIRAL: This is the most recent one sent in – Ashley reported this sighting around 3:30 am today:

I wanted to get the word out that I just happened upon our local coyote in front of Taste of Mumbai on California. He was running down the street with a cat in his mouth. If anyone is missing a gray striped cat in the area, the coyote got it sadly.

SYLVAN RIDGE: Michael recorded this short video on Wednesday:

He said, “I had no idea they could just walk into blackberry bushes like that.”

NORTH HIGHLINE: From the other side of the city-limit line, Katie sent this on Tuesday:

I wanted to let you know that at least one coyote was in our yard in the North Highline Unincorporated Area, so presumably they’ve made the trek all the way south through West Seattle. I wish I had a photo of the actual coyote, but I wasn’t fast enough. They got one of our chickens yesterday, unseen. Today they came back for seconds and I hustled out thanks to the vigilance (and volume) of the neighborhood crows.

PIGEON POINT: Annette reports that a pack of coyotes seems to be active in Pigeon Point: “We have lost 9 cats over a very short period of time.” She says she witnessed one cat taken by a coyote early in the morning. She says neighbors have reported the pack near Pigeon Point Park and the golf course downhill. “I know nature lives side by side in West Seattle due to the lovely greenbelts we have scattered throughout the area, but the size of the pack seems to be growing beyond what the area and our neighborhood can handle.” She was planning on trying natural deterrent including wolf urine.

Our standard disclaimer: Coyote reports are published here for awareness, not alarm. Experts say the best way to keep them at bay is to not provide food – they will not just eat unattended small pets, but also pet food and unsecured food waste. (And they eat small wildlife, too.) To learn more about coexisting with coyotes, including what to do if you encounter one, here’s info from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.