WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Flooding alert issued as thunderstorms arrive

(Added: Quick clip of lightning as it approached, recorded by Tom Trulin)

You’ve probably heard the thunder even if you haven’t seen the lightning. A band of thunderstorms has arrived in our area and the National Weather Service has issued a flood alert for most of the region, in effect until 10:45 tonight, because of heavy rain accompanying the thunderstorms. The flooding isn’t expected to be major but beware of street ponding, for example. Let us know (206-293-6302 text) about any problems like downed trees or outages – in the meantime, keep everything charged!