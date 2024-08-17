West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Flooding alert issued as thunderstorms arrive

August 17, 2024 8:40 pm
4 COMMENTS
 West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

(Added: Quick clip of lightning as it approached, recorded by Tom Trulin)
You’ve probably heard the thunder even if you haven’t seen the lightning. A band of thunderstorms has arrived in our area and the National Weather Service has issued a flood alert for most of the region, in effect until 10:45 tonight, because of heavy rain accompanying the thunderstorms. The flooding isn’t expected to be major but beware of street ponding, for example. Let us know (206-293-6302 text) about any problems like downed trees or outages – in the meantime, keep everything charged!

4 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Flooding alert issued as thunderstorms arrive"

  • There's no place like home August 17, 2024 (9:07 pm)
    Fold up those patio umbrellas!

  • Lucy August 17, 2024 (9:10 pm)
    At last!  Peace on Alki!   No racing cars and motorcycles!!!

    • Mike August 17, 2024 (9:17 pm)
      Wait, I thought that ended when the new speed bumps were installed…..?

  • Marcus August 17, 2024 (9:15 pm)
    The Olympic peninsula fire is getting rain and the lighting appears to be sheet lighting:  hopefully no additional fires will be started.

