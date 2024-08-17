WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 37 notes!

(Friday sunrise – photo by Stewart L.)

Here's what's happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you'll find even more):

NO SSV CLOSURE: First, a major traffic note – the Spokane Street Viaduct (continuation of West Seattle Bridge between 99 and I-5) is fully open this weekend; no work because of the rainy forecast.

GARAGE/YARD SALES: See what’s listed today in the WSB Community Forums.

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 8 am for the regular Saturday morning run.

ALSO AT WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: 8 am also brings the kickoff of the Full Fit marathon-training program.

BIG BLUE TRUCK: Third weekend of the Northwest Center‘s donation-dropoff truck‘s return to West Seattle! You’ll find it outside WaFd Bank (4102 California SW). Our calendar listing has info on what items the truck will accept. 9 am-5 pm.

FUND RUN 5K, WITH TRAFFIC ALERT: 9 am, the Salvation Army (9050 16th SW) presents this fundraising 5K, with a 1K option. SW Barton will be closed from 8th SW to 16th SW as part of the course.

HEAVILY MEDITATED: New location for free community meditation, 9 am at Schmitz Preserve Park (5551 SW Admiral Way).

TAKE A HIKE! 9:30 am, the free monthly guided hike in the West Duwamish Greenbelt begins – south end of Pathfinder K-8 lot (1901 SW Genesee); more info in our calendar listing.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: Go get fresh food from growers and makers – 10 am-2 pm, the market’s fourth season offers produce, plants, condiments, prepared food, more! (9421 18th SW; WSB sponsor)

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: You’re invited to join others taking a walk in Lincoln Park (meet at 47th/Fauntleroy), 10 am.

SSC GARDEN CENTER, WITH THE OTTER PUP: Summer gardening season isn’t over yet – and fall’s in view – add something new! Student-grown plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm. Plus: The Otter Pup is open by the center, with coffee, ice cream, and other treats!

ARTISTS’ SECONDS SALE: 10 am-2 pm at 3512 SW Charlestown, West Seattle artists’ seconds sale with Yardia and Honeyberry Studios. More info in our calendar listing.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

EMERALD CITY ROMANCE AUTHOR & READER EVENT: As previewed here, dozens of romance authors are gathered in one place for an event fans will love – VIP ticketholders get in at 11, general-admission ticketholders at noon, Brockey Center at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), event continues until 5 pm. Ticket link and more info in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK OPEN: Spraypark season continues – open 11 am-8 pm, free, every day. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

FREE COOL TREAT FOR YOUR PUP: Treat your dog to something tasty and free! Noon-3 pm at All the Best Pet Care (4722 Fauntleroy Way SW; WSB sponsor), bring in your dog for a free frozen treat!

POSTCARDS 4 DEMOCRACY: Noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), bonus weekly session of long-distance advocacy, drop-ins welcome.

SOPASUPA: The South Park Summer Party is happening at and around the heart of South Park, 14th Avenue S./S. Cloverdale, noon-9 pm, with live music, beer garden, food trucks, kids’ activities, Lucha Libre wrestling, more. The schedule’s in our calendar listing.

COLMAN POOL: Open noon-7 pm on the Lincoln Park shore – find the session schedule online. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL OPEN: Also at Lincoln Park, the season continues through Labor Day for the only 7-days-a-week wading pool in West Seattle, noon-7 pm, in the central upper part of the park near the north play area. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

HIAWATHA WADING POOL’S LAST DAY: Last day of the season today, noon-5:30 pm. (2700 California SW)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

WEARABLE ART POP-UP: Tucker Willow is at Alki Arts (6030 California SW), noon-5 pm today.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: The tasting room/wine bar is open 1-6 pm with student-produced wines and “affordable eats” at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

NEPENTHE’S WALK-IN MASSAGE CLINIC: 3-5 pm, show up at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW) with a specific problem to be addressed by massage, and you’ll get a free (gratuities appreciated) trial of their work.

FONTAINES D.C. LISTENING PARTY: 5 pm at at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), be the first to hear Fontaines D.C.‘s new album “Romance.” Free, all ages, bar open for 21+.

GRIEF-RELEASE DANCE PARTY: Help A Sacred Passing recover from a repair bill by joining this fundraising dance party, 6 pm in South Park. Ticket info in our calendar listing. (836 S. Kenyon)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Guitar Gil at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm, no cover, all ages.

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Coral Moons with Hit It! at The Skylark tonight, 7 pm doors, 8 pm music, $15 at door. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Element. (4547 California SW)

JARAY’S DJ: 9 pm, DJ Buzsy at Jaray’s Lounge (2216 SW Orchard).

KARAOKE AT THE PIZZERIA: Saturday nights, you can sing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm.

