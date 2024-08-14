WEEKEND PREVIEW: The most romantic place to be in West Seattle this Saturday

Romance-novel lovers have a place to meet their match(es) this Saturday in West Seattle. We just heard about the Emerald City Romance authors and readers event, noon-5 pm Saturday (August 17) in Brockey Center at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) – promising “author meet-and-greets, book signings, flash tattoo art, and more.” More than 50 authors will be there:

There are two tiers of tickets – $10 general admission, $30 VIP admission to get in early (11 am), both available here. Thanks to one of the participating authors, West Seattle resident Annie Marcus (who’ll be there with her first book “Small Town Romance“), for sending word about the event!