WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 39 notes!

Admiral Funktion.

NO SSV CLOSURE: Our first major traffic note – the Spokane Street Viaduct (continuation of West Seattle Bridge between 99 and I-5) is fully open this weekend; no work because of the rain.

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 8 am for the regular Saturday morning run.

ALSO AT WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: 8 am also brings the kickoff of the Get Fit training program – walkers, new runners, all welcome, start your three-month journey to a big event!

BIG BLUE TRUCK: Fourth weekend of the Northwest Center‘s donation-dropoff truck‘s return to West Seattle! You’ll find it outside WaFd Bank (4102 California SW). Our calendar listing has info on what items the truck will accept. 9 am-5 pm.

GREAT CROSS-SOUND RACE CANCELED: Weather on the water won’t be safe for paddlers and rowers to make this annual roundtrip race from/to Alki.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET:Your weekly Saturday opportunity to go get fresh food from growers and makers – 10 am-2 pm, the market’s fourth season offers produce, plants, condiments, prepared food, more! (9421 18th SW; WSB sponsor)

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: You’re invited to join others taking a walk in Lincoln Park (meet at 47th/Fauntleroy), 10 am.

SSC GARDEN CENTER, WITH THE OTTER PUP: Summer gardening season isn’t over yet – even though we’re getting a taste of fall weather. Student-grown plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm. Plus: The Otter Pup is open by the center, with coffee, ice cream, and other treats!

STORY TIME AT SEOLA POND: 10 am outdoor story time with local teacher – note that we have not reconfirmed whether the weather is expected to affect this – here’s where to find the pond.

FUNDRAISING SALE: West Seattle band THEM is raising money for their first tour – with a yard sale at 30th SW/SW Webster, 10 am-6 pm.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

ADMIRAL FUNKTION STREET PARTY: The big day is here – and rain or shine, this street party is on, confirms the Admiral Neighborhood Association. 11 am-8 pm, come join the party on California Avenue SW between SW Admiral Way and SW College – live music (here’s the schedule), vendors and organizations (here’s the list), food and drink (your fave Admiral restaurants/bars are working on special offerings), other activities. We’ll be reporting from the Funktion again this year, so look for updates on WSB throughout the day.

BENEFIT BBQ: West Seattle Thriftway (California/Fauntleroy; WSB sponsor) is grilling Uli’s Famous Sausages hot dogs 11 am-3 pm, proceeds benefiting Seattle Humane – go get lunch!

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK OPEN: Spraypark season continues, even under the clouds – open 11 am-8 pm, free, every day through Labor Day. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

FREE COOL TREAT FOR YOUR PUP: Again today, you’re invited to treat your dog to something tasty and free! Noon-3 pm at All the Best Pet Care (4722 Fauntleroy Way SW; WSB sponsor), bring in your dog for a free frozen treat!

POSTCARDS 4 DEMOCRACY: Noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), bonus weekly session of long-distance advocacy, drop-ins welcome.

COLMAN POOL: Open noon-7 pm on the Lincoln Park shore – find the session schedule online. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL CLOSED: Unlike Colman Pool, the wading pool is weather-dependent, and it won’t open today since the required 70-degree sunshine is NOT in the forecast.

SOUTHWEST POOL CLOSED: The city-run indoor pool will stay closed for repairs and maintenance until after Labor Day.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER OPEN: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: The tasting room/wine bar is open 1-6 pm with student-produced wines and “affordable eats” at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

ART MARKET AND SMASH BROS. TOURNAMENT: Double event at Burger Planet (9614 14th SW in White Center) – shop from 3-5, play from 5-7, burger purchase gets you a free tournament entry ($5 otherwise). Grand prize awaits tournament winner!

NEPENTHE’S WALK-IN MASSAGE CLINIC: 3-5 pm, show up at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW) with a specific problem to be addressed by massage, and you’ll get a free (gratuities appreciated) trial of their work.

WEST SEATTLE MRS. ROPER ROMP: Join the Helens! Get into your caftan and wig and hang out with West Seattle’s Mrs. Ropers. This is now set up to be an all-day event – with a group-photo gathering at Junction Plaza Park (42nd/Alaska) at 5:30 pm – and a variety of local businesses offering discounts and specials for COSTUMED participants dining and/or shopping starting as early as brunch – mapped here, with more details in these three graphics (here, here, here).

POURING WEST SEATTLE: Multiple West Seattle wineries all pouring for you under one roof, 4-7 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) – get your ticket online so it doesn’t sell out before you get there!

SALSA AND BACHATA ON ALKI: 4:30 pm lesson, 5:30 pm dancing, buy your wristband when you get there – look for the dance floor by Alki Statue of Liberty (61st/Alki).

CELEBRATING THE LIFE AND ART OF WALLY SHOUP: Doors 6:30, music 7 at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) – details in our calendar listing. $10.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Paul Gerard at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm, no cover, all ages.

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: “A jam-packed night of music with the proceeds generously being donated to the Skylark’s relocation fund! Carl Christensen and the Lake Flora Band, Hayward Sun, Rae, and Bird Bones, plus a silent auction. At, of course, The Skylark tonight, 7 pm doors, 8 pm music, $10-$20. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT SPRUCE HILL WINERY: Amelia Day performs, 7:30 pm. Reservations required – contact info is in our calendar listing. (2960 4th Ave S., SODO; WSB sponsor)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Shonuph. (4547 California SW)

JARAY’S DJ: 9 pm, DJ Buzsy at Jaray’s Lounge (2216 SW Orchard).

KARAOKE AT THE PIZZERIA: Saturday nights, you can sing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm.

