The West Side Ringers invite you to make music with them, and asked us to publish this announcement:

The West Side Ringers are looking for people to ring English Handbells. No experience is necessary, as we are open to all skill levels. We meet on Wednesdays from 3:30-5 pm. Our group currently plays at retirement communities as a service to seniors! If interested, send an email to anjdroege@gmail.com.