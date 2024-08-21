WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Vanagon; arrest followups

Three notes in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

STOLEN VANAGON: Sent by Jesse:

Unfortunately my 1984 VW Vanagon Westfalia was stolen today from SW Seattle Street sometime after 5 PM. If you could have readers keep an eye out for it, I would really appreciate it. It has a Washington Collector Plate with a license #BUB7527. The only other notable is that the roof rack is currently not on the vehicle. Police report number 24-236176.

Call 911 if you find it.

Back on Monday, we reported on SPD’s spotlight on two arrests that happened in separate West Seattle incidents in the early morning hours of August 7th, and promised to follow up on the suspects’ status. We found out that one suspect has been charged and one has not, yet:

GUN CHARGE: 32-year-old Robert C. Brown Jr. of Highland Park is charged with one count of unlawful gun possession. He is the suspect arrested after what police say was an attempted burglary in South Delridge after a gunfire incident in White Center. Charging documents say Brown was linked to the gunfire because ammunition found in a gun in his possession when he was arrested matched spent casings at the gunfire scene. Police say he is a convicted felon so he could not legally possess a gun; this gun was not reported stolen but, police say, had previously belonged to a “homicide victim in Federal Way.” His bail was set at $100,000 the day after his arrest; he was released after posting bond and is due back in court tomorrow for arraignment.

NOT CHARGED YET: In the other August 7 arrest, that of a man accused of breaking into Gatewood mailboxes, no charges are filed yet against the 28-year-old suspect, who lives in Kent. The case hadn’t been referred to prosecutors by the rush-filing deadline on August 9, so he was released from jail. This doesn’t mean he’ll never be charged – sometimes charges are filed weeks or even months after arrests.