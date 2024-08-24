WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen green Jeep Cherokee

The report and photo were sent by Danielle:

My 2000 green Jeep Cherokee was stolen between 7 pm 8/22 and 10 am 8/23. It was last parked on SW Sylvan Heights Dr near SW 27th Ave in West Seattle. WA plates CDJ 8680. We’ve filed a police report (# 24-237939) and checked the city impound but have no leads so far. Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to find anyone in the neighborhood that had camera footage of the area. There was a Cornell sticker in the back window and a stuffed Garfield in the back drivers side window, but a more permanent identifying feature is that on the drivers side the “o” had fallen off so it said “Cher kee”. She has great sentimental value to us so any potential leads would be greatly appreciated!