WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Junction 7-11 robbery

1:06 AM: Police are investigating an armed robbery reported about 15 minutes ago at the West Seattle Junction 7-11 (4812 Erskine Way SW). So far the only description they have is “two males, masks, black clothing” who got away with some cash from the register, leaving west on Erskine on foot.

1:13 AM: A few more description details that officers just provided to dispatch – both robbers were Black, both with black shirts, one with black pants and medium-length dreadlocks, one with gray pants and red/white Nikes, and they had a black vehicle.