WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Carjacking investigation

Police are investigating a carjacking reported just before midnight. A driver told officers that somebody drove up in the 6400 block of 30th SW in a black sedan, got out, punched him and stole his car, a gray Infiniti G35, plate CLN0265. The victim told police the carjacker was one of (updated) three “Hispanic males” who arrived in the black car, which then took off with the stolen car, headed southbound – all 5’6″ to 5’8″, one dressed in all black, one in blue jeans and a blue hat, no clothing description for the third. No weapon was seen, the victim – who is being treated by medics – told officers. If you have any information, call 911.