West Seattle Art Walk with music, Center for Active Living open house, Mode’s under-21 open mic, much more for your West Seattle Thursday

We start today’s highlight list with tonight’s biggest event:

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: Second Thursday brings the West Seattle Art Walk! From North Admiral to Morgan Junction, dozens of businesses welcome you to stop and see art and/or enjoy food/drink specials. Here’s the list:

You can preview specific venues and participating artists here; most receptions run 5 pm-8 pm. Also tonight:

THE ART OF MUSIC: Three musicians comprise tonight’s Art of Music lineup, at three venues, all free mini-concerts scheduled for 6-7:45 pm – here’s a preview of Larry Murante, who will be at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW):

Fae Wiedenhoeft will be at John L. Scott in The Junction (4555 California SW):

Joshua Dennis will be at West Seattle Grounds (2141 California SW):

<a href="https://joshuadennis.bandcamp.com/album/brand-new-day">Brand New Day by Joshua Dennis</a>

Now, here’s what else is happening for the rest of your Thursday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

GLASS FLOAT HUNT: The second week begins for the hunt presented by the West Seattle Junction Association and WS Chamber of Commerce -go here to see how to join the search if you’re not in the hunt already!

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: If you need late-summer-and-beyond plants, the center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus. Annuals, perennials, sun, shade, natives, edibles, ground covers … wide variety!

SPRAYPARK: Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open every day through Labor Day, 11 am-8 pm, free.

COLMAN POOL: You can swim today in this outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: Also at Lincoln Park, the 7-day-a-week wading pool is open today noon-7 pm, in the central upper part of the park near the north play area.

DELRIDGE & HIAWATHA WADING POOLS: These two part-time wading pools are also open today, noon-5:30 pm. (4501 Delridge Way SW and 2700 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room/wine bar open Thursdays-Saturdays 1 pm-6 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus. Food too – stop by to sip and nosh!

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm yoga class at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight you’ll find Project Pizza at HPCS.

UNDER-21 OPEN MIC: Monthly event presented by Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor) next door at The Skylark – signups 5 pm, music at 6. This month’s optional theme – hits of the ’80s and ’90s. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

COMMUNITY OPEN HOUSE: 5 pm-8 pm, visit the Center for Active Living, take a tour, see the final design for its new outside mural, more. (4217 SW Oregon)

VISCON CELLARS: Along with Art Walk participation, the West Seattle winery’s tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for a group walk in Lincoln Park – details in our calendar listing.

‘THE FIRST WORLD FLIGHT’: The speaker series Words, Writers, Southwest Stories focuses on aviation history tonight – 6 pm online presentation; details and registration link are in our calendar listing.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at Good Society (California/Lander) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: 6:30 pm, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for a 3-mile run through the neighborhood. (Walking option, too!)

BLUES NIGHT: 6:30-9 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday it’s blues night.

COFFEEHOUSE OPEN MIC: All genres welcome at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm.

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet (9614 14th SW).

’80S DANCE PARTY: Free dance party with DJ spinning’80s hits – come in retro clothing if you want – beverages available for purchase. 8 pm at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!