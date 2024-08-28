West Seattle, Washington

28 Wednesday

62℉

WEST SEATTLE ART: Desmond Hansen mural at O’Neill Plumbing

August 28, 2024 12:44 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news | WS culture/arts

Not far from his earliest signal-box work – portraits of Jimi Hendrix and Kurt Cobain – artist Desmond Hansen has painted another mural on California Avenue SW in Morgan Junction. This one was for, and of, the O’Neill Plumbing (WSB sponsor) family. That’s Tim O’Neill in our photo, taken this morning. The mural is on the north side of the former Sub Shop building into which the O’Neill Plumbing HQ has expanded. O’Neill Plumbing is one of West Seattle’s longest-running businesses, founded in 1917.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE ART: Desmond Hansen mural at O'Neill Plumbing"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.