WEST SEATTLE ART: Desmond Hansen mural at O’Neill Plumbing

Not far from his earliest signal-box work – portraits of Jimi Hendrix and Kurt Cobain – artist Desmond Hansen has painted another mural on California Avenue SW in Morgan Junction. This one was for, and of, the O’Neill Plumbing (WSB sponsor) family. That’s Tim O’Neill in our photo, taken this morning. The mural is on the north side of the former Sub Shop building into which the O’Neill Plumbing HQ has expanded. O’Neill Plumbing is one of West Seattle’s longest-running businesses, founded in 1917.