WEEKEND PREVIEW: Buy and/or sell human-powered watercraft @ West Seattle Boat Swap

Still lots of time to get out on the water this summer – and you have a chance on Saturday to buy/sell gear at the annual West Seattle Boat Swap! Here are the details:

(Registration link here)

This August 10th community event is a great opportunity to buy and sell human-powered watercraft (Kayaks, SUPs, Canoes) and paddle accessories! We will have used paddle boards and kayaks from Mountain to Sound Outfitters and Alki Kayak Tours’ demo and rental fleets available at discounted rates in addition to consignment boats and gear.

To Shop:

11 am-4 pm on Saturday

– Cashiers & sales staff are available to help!

To Sell:

MUST REGISTER ONLINE to sell gear at the Swap!

– Day Of Drop Off on Saturday, 8/10, 9 am-11 am

– Pick Up unsold Items on Saturday, 4 pm-5 pm

QUESTIONS? Email gearswap@m2soutfitters.com