WEEK AHEAD: Back-to-school time at one local campus

August 11, 2024 9:20 pm
Seattle Public Schools and many local independent/parochial schools don’t start classes until after Labor Day. For one local school, however, this is back-to-school week. Classes start Wednesday (August 14) at Summit Atlas, the middle/high school in Arbor Heights that’s West Seattle’s first and only charter school. (Last day of the school year is earlier, too – that’ll be Friday, June 6, 2025.) After Summit Atlas, the next school to start classes will be Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School, on August 28.

