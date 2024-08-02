TICKET TIME! You can lock in yours for this year’s Taste of West Seattle

The Taste of West Seattle usually sells out – so the West Seattle Food Bank sent this announcement in hopes you won’t miss out:

We are thrilled to announce that tickets are now available for the highly anticipated Taste of West Seattle, the largest community-based food fair in the area. This beloved event will take place on Thursday, September 19th, 2024, at The Hall at Fauntleroy.

The Taste of West Seattle is a celebration of our vibrant local food scene, featuring an incredible array of food and drinks from dozens of local restaurants, breweries, wineries, coffee shops, bakeries, chocolatiers, specialty food stores, and more. Musical entertainment this year is generously provided by Correo Aereo.

The Taste of West Seattle draws a sell-out crowd of hundreds of people from throughout King County, all coming together to enjoy delicious offerings and support the West Seattle Food Bank. The attendees vote to select winners in categories such as “Best Savory Taste” and “Best Pour” and there are raffles, games and fun!

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, September 19th, 2024

VIP Entrance: 5:30 PM, General Admission: 6:00 PM

Tickets: GA $75, VIP $125 (must be 21+ to attend)

Location: The Hall at Fauntleroy

For a list of participating food and beverage vendors, and to purchase tickets, please visit WestSeattleFoodBank.org. For more information or to become a participating vendor, please contact Robbin Peterson, Development Director at WSFB: 206-686-4521 or robbin@westseattlefoodbank.org