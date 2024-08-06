Three notes from Center for Active Living: Open house, mural update, call for volunteers

The Center for Active Living (ex-Senior Center) in The Junction has three things to share:

OPEN HOUSE AND DANCE PARTY THURSDAY: Haven’t visited the center lately – or ever? 5-8 pm Thursday (August 8) you’re invited to a community open house, with tours and refreshments. Then 8-10 pm, stay for an ’80s dance party – no charge, beverages (beer, wine, non-alcoholic) available for purchase, along with “throwback-themed snacks.” Dress ’80s-style if you want to!

MURAL UPDATE: We’ve reported previously on the center’s plan for an exterior mural, and the choice of artist Brady Black to paint it. The center says he “will present his final design for The Center’s mural this Thursday at the Community Open House … He’ll be available to chat with community members and answer questions about his process. He is planning to begin painting the week of August 18.”

CALL FOR VOLUNTEERS: The center is a nonprofit powered in large part by volunteers. Maybe you can help? Here’s the announcement we were asked to share:

The Center for Active Living is currently in need of volunteers to fill the following positions: Retail Sales Clerk/Cashier: provide general customer assistance in the retail thrift shop Chef Assistant: help prepare meals for Community Dining Program; chop, bake and general commercial kitchen help Kitchen Dishwasher: load and unload a commercial kitchen dishwasher Café Attendant: Take customer orders and prepare sandwiches and salads in The Center’s onsite café Westside Friends: provide companionship and support to seniors in their home location in West Seattle Must be 18 years of age or older, and shifts are generally weekdays during the day, and can be two to three hours in duration. Flexible scheduling options are available. To apply, click this link to complete a volunteer application or email dannyp@wscenter.org

The center is at 4217 SW Oregon.