Talk with local police at two West Seattle events

Got questions for/about local police/crime/safety? Two events are ahead in West Seattle.

HOPS WITH THE COPS: This was just announced today – a drop-in event Wednesday, September 4, at Elliott Bay Brewing in The Junction, though SPD‘s flyer clarifies that the officers will not be imbibing:

As noted, the Seattle Police Foundation – a non-governmental nonprofit that supports the department – is picking up the tab for the bites. Elliott Bay is an all-ages venue.

SOUTHWEST PRECINCT CRIME PREVENTION MEETING: As previously announced, the SW Precinct Crime Prevention Council – which has no fixed membership, just whoever shows up – meets on Wednesday, September 11, 6:30 pm at the precinct (2300 SW Webster). In addition to crime updates from the precinct command staff, District 1 City Councilmember Rob Saka is scheduled to speak. These meetings are a prime time to bring questions about anything from specific incidents to trends.