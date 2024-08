12:03 PM: Seattle Fire has a “rescue extrication” response headed for 40th/Alaska. … SFD says it’s a two-car collision with one person reported trapped. Updates to come.

12:08 PM: SFD and SPD say everyone’s out safely so they are reducing the response to just one unit.

12:13 PM: Added photo from our crew. In the eastbound outside lane of SW Alaska by B of A/Whole Foods. No injuries reported.