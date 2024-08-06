READER REPORT: Dog killed at Olson/Roxbury, taken to clinic

We occasionally receive “deceased pet found” reports and publish them on the WSB West Seattle Lost/Found Pets page, which we’ve done with this, but the circumstances are unusual so we’re including it here on the main page too. Sent by Ashley:

This afternoon just before 2 pm I came across a dog that had been hit by a car at the top of Olson Place where it turns into Roxbury. I took it in a towel to Urban Animal (in White Center) and while it was still soft and warm, it was definitely deceased. Its face was significantly harmed so we did not take photos.

Here are the best details we have on the sweet dog:

Female

Not Spayed

No chip or collar

Approximately 20 lbs

Grey and soft / curly coat

Possible Poodle / terrier mix

Urban Animal will keep the body for one week.

Super sad, but happy to know she is not getting further run over by cars.