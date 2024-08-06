West Seattle, Washington

06 Tuesday

READER REPORT: Dog killed at Olson/Roxbury, taken to clinic

August 6, 2024 3:36 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 Pets | West Seattle news

We occasionally receive “deceased pet found” reports and publish them on the WSB West Seattle Lost/Found Pets page, which we’ve done with this, but the circumstances are unusual so we’re including it here on the main page too. Sent by Ashley:

This afternoon just before 2 pm I came across a dog that had been hit by a car at the top of Olson Place where it turns into Roxbury. I took it in a towel to Urban Animal (in White Center) and while it was still soft and warm, it was definitely deceased. Its face was significantly harmed so we did not take photos.

Here are the best details we have on the sweet dog:

Female
Not Spayed
No chip or collar
Approximately 20 lbs
Grey and soft / curly coat
Possible Poodle / terrier mix

Urban Animal will keep the body for one week.

Super sad, but happy to know she is not getting further run over by cars.

If this dog might be yours, the number for Urban Animal (9610 17th SW; WSB sponsor) is 206-257-1524.

3 Replies to "READER REPORT: Dog killed at Olson/Roxbury, taken to clinic"

  • Al King August 6, 2024 (4:19 pm)
    A gentle reminder that having a pet is NOT (and has NEVER been) a “right”. It is a RESPONSIBILITY to properly train, license and take care of. 

    • Pants August 6, 2024 (4:45 pm)
      Wow Al King. Read the room! Someone’s loved one died and you dont know the circumstance why this pet wasnt at their home. They could have gotten loose. Let’s try to lead with positive intent and empathy.  

  • flimflam August 6, 2024 (4:34 pm)
    Ahh man, how sad and also how strong the person was to have held the poor gal and taken her to the vet in the state she was in.

