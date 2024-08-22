Nine days until Alki Beach Pride 2024. Who’s tearing down the posters?

With nine days to go until this year’s Alki Beach Pride celebration – the 10th festival organized by Alki residents Jolie and Stacy Bass-Walden – ABP volunteers say the posters they’ve put up are being torn down. It appears to be someone deliberately targeting ABP posters, as others on the same poles have been left up.

ABP volunteer Autumn Lovewell says, “This has never happened before. Makes me so angry and sad that this is happening and it’s always unsettling too.” We asked Autumn if more posters for the August 31 event are available if anyone wants to put up one to make up for the torn-down posters, and she said yes – you can contact ABP at alkibeachpride@gmail.com.