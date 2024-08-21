Memorial service planned August 30 for Marilyn T. ‘Terry’ Sackett, 1946-2024

Family and friends will gather August 30 to remember Terry Sackett, and are sharing this remembrance with her community now:

Marilyn Theresa Sackett, lovingly known as Terry, was born on July 31, 1946 in Glendale, California, and passed away on August 11, 2024. Moved to West Seattle at 5 with her family. Terry grew up on Marshall Avenue, attending Holy Rosary Elementary, graduating in 1960, and Holy Names Academy, graduating in 1964 before earning her Bachelor of Arts in Advertising from the University of Washington in 1971.

In 1969, Terry had the opportunity to travel to Europe and Japan to visit family and friends, a journey that ignited her lifelong love for exploration. On July 1, 1972, she married David Sackett. They shared a love of reading and music. The following year, she embarked on a remarkable 36-year career at Boeing as a Technical Drafter for the AWACS program, a trailblazer in her field as one of the few women to hold such a position at the time. In 1976, Terry and David purchased a home just a block from her childhood residence. A few months later, their daughter Danielle was born.

Terry was a devoted mother who worked tirelessly to provide for her daughter, especially after her divorce in 1987. Choosing to remain single, she dedicated her life to raising Danielle. In 1990, Terry welcomed John into her life, who would later become her son-in-law. She guided him through college, teaching him to read and how to study, ensuring he would be a strong partner for her daughter.

The 1990s were marked by Terry’s love for travel with her family, particularly to Long Beach, Washington, her favorite destination. She cherished her stays at The Breakers, where she enjoyed flying kites, strolling along the boardwalk with her family, and indulging in a passion for fishing. Though she dreamed of moving there, life kept her in Seattle, where she continued to visit and create lasting memories.

In 1994, Terry became a grandmother to Christopher L. Otey, her pride and joy. She attended his baseball games, took him to school, and spent countless hours nurturing his growth. She also cherished her two other grandchildren, Miranda J. Otey, born in 2003, with whom she shared a special bond as fellow middle children, spending mornings watching Looney Tunes and completing puzzles together. Abigail J. Otey, born in 2012, the youngest of the family, held a special place in Terry’s heart. She helped Abigail with her schoolwork, attended her ballet performances, and enjoyed late-night conversations that stretched into the early morning.

After retiring from Boeing in 2009, Terry spent her days enjoying her favorite game shows, relaxing, and doting on her grandchildren. She often traveled by train to Portland with her grandson Chris to visit family. Terry had a deep love for dogs, with her favorite being a beloved companion named Dogberry. She was passionate about education and family, values she instilled in all who knew her.

Terry was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Margaret Dearey. She is survived by her older brother James (Jim) Dearey, her younger brother William (Bill) Dearey, Daughter Danielle Otey, her grandchildren, and her beloved family members.

Terry’s legacy of love, dedication, and strength will be cherished by all who knew her. Her memory will forever be treasured by her family and friends. Services will be held at Holy Rosary Parish in West Seattle on August 30, 2024, at 11 am.

To share your condolences and memories of Terry, visit EmmickFunerals.com/obituary/Marilyn-Sackett