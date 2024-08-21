Magic show, painting workshop, ‘Get Fit’ info night, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Late-summer rose – photo sent by Susan Whiting Kemp)

Here’s our list of what’s happening today/tonight in West Seattle, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you can always preview the hours, days, and weeks ahead!):

TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am Wednesdays at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

SPRAYPARK: Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open every day, 11 am-8 pm, free.

COLMAN POOL: Swim in the outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL CLOSED: The city says wading pools will NOT open today because cool, cloudy weather is expected to continue into afternoon.

SOUTHWEST POOL CLOSED: The repair/maintenance closure for West Seattle’s city-run indoor pool continues.

MAGIC SHOW AT THE LIBRARY: 3 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW), Maritess Zurbano will amaze you with sleight-of-hand! Free.

TODDLER STORY TIME AT THE LIBRARY: 3 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

PAINT AT THE PUB: 4 pm watercolor-painting workshop with Emily Lee at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) – beginners welcome, all supplies provided, $20. Registration link is in our calendar listing.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix it, don’t toss it! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

FREE ART CLASS: Watercolor mixed-media class, at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), 6-8 pm.

FREE GROUP RUN: All runners, all levels, are welcome to join the weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run – meet at the shop by 6:15 pm.

‘GET FIT’ INFO NIGHT: Also at West Seattle Runner, 6:30 pm, info night for the Get Fit free group-training program to get ready for a marathon!

TRIVIA x 4: Four places where you play tonight: At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

YOGA IN THE PARK: Two West Seattle teachers lead this outdoor-yoga event at Myrtle Reservoir Park (35th/Myrtle), 6:30 pm – follow the link for ticket info.

MUSIC BINGO X 2: Two options! Play at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm … At Three 9 Lounge (39th/Oregon), you can play MINGO music bingo at 7:30 pm Wednesdays, hosted by Mingo Maniac.

OUTDOOR YOGA AND MORE: Outdoor Kundalini Yoga, Breath Work, Meditation and Gong Bath, 7 pm at Solstice Park (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW), ticket info in our calendar listing.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: The spotlight is yours! 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Planning a show, presentation, meeting, open house, reading, tour, fundraiser, sale, discussion, etc., that’s open to the community? Please send us info so we can get it onto West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!