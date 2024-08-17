HAPPENING NOW: Lucha Libre and more at SOPASUPA (South Park Summer Party)

(WSB photos)

If you’re a fan of Lucha Libre (the showy masked wrestling style that originated in Mexico) but you missed the 2 pm bouts at SOPASUPA, good news – luchadores from Lucha Libre Volcánica will be back in the ring at 6 pm. This is part of the South Park Summer Party festival, happening in multiple spots at and around the 14th/Cloverdale intersection in the heart of South Park.

In the first bout, Sniper (wearing the black and white shirt) was victorious….

In the second bout, Red Dog (in pink and black) was the last luchadore standing.

The ring – as well as the main music stage – is behind the building on the southwest corner (right behind The Scene coffee shop). You can even buy your own luchadore mask:

Behind the building on the northwest corner of 14th/Cloverdale, you’ll find the Kid Zone, with bouncy toys:

And a coloring table:

Across 14th at the northeast corner, art and food vendors:

And a few blocks west on Cloverdale, next to the Highway 99 overpass, South Park’s skatepark is hosting festivities too. The festival’s on until 9 pm; the stage schedule is in our calendar listing.