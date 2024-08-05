Got devices you don’t need? Southwest Library is collecting them

If you have computers, phones, or other electronics you no longer need – even if they’re not working – Southwest Library is collecting them for e-cycling!
They’ve partnered with InterConnection this summer. Here’s the library announcement:
From now until September 30, the Southwest Library is accepting a wide variety of used technology on behalf of InterConnection – items do NOT need to be in working condition! When you donate your laptops, phones, tablets, speakers, video game consoles, cables, modems/routers, and other devices, InterConnection will:
completely wipe all existing data on the devices
refurbish them into good working order
help to bridge the digital divide by making the devices available to low-income communities
Here’s the list of everything InterConnection accepts.The library is at 9010 35th SW; it’s open every day but Saturday, and hours are listed here.
