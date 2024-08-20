FOLLOWUP: Seattle Public Library gets money for Admiral air-conditioning

(Photo from spl.org)

Back in June, we mentioned that Seattle Public Library was seeking federal funding for air conditioning at five branches that didn’t have it yet, including West Seattle (Admiral). Today, the city announced it’s getting that funding – a $5.5 million FEMA grant. The installation isn’t just for comfort, the city says, but also to allow these libraries to join these others as cooling and clean-air centers in times of extreme heat, wildfire smoke, and other crisis conditions. The five installations will be done one at a time over the next two years; two of the other branches, University and Columbia, are up first.