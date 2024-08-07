FOLLOWUP: Long-closed wading pool reopens, for a short season

The wading pool at EC Hughes Playground (2805 SW Holden) was closed when wading-pool season started six weeks ago, because of what Seattle Parks described as a pipe problem. Now it’s finally open again, but not for long; the pool is open 12-7 pm Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays, and August 18th – one week from this Sunday – is the scheduled end of its season. Most other wading pools close in mid-August too; the only West Seattle wading pool open through Labor Day will be 7-days-a-week Lincoln Park.