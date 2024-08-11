CRIME WATCH: Man shot at 15th/Roxbury

3:23 PM: Police are converging on 15th/Roxbury for a report of someone “down” after a report of two people shooting, possibly “at each other.” This is reported to have started on the city side of the intersection near Walgreens but the possible victim is reported to be in front of the gas station on the unincorporated side. Suspect(s) and whereabouts haven’t been clarified yet – various conflicting descriptions. Updates to come.

3:30 PM: Officers told dispatch they’ve found casings outside Walgreens, and one person is reported injured – described as a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back – outside the gas station across the street.

3:43 PM: SFD medics are taking the victim to Harborview. Officers have just told dispatch that so far they’ve found “19 casings, a mix of 9 and 10 millimeter” by Walgreens. Our crew has arrived in the area and we’re adding photos of the investigation.

3:54 PM: A K-9 team from KCSO has arrived at the scene to see if they can track the shooters – they’re heading north on 16th for starters.

4:07 PM: The track ended at 16th/Henderson, officers told dispatch.