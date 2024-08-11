West Seattle, Washington

CRIME WATCH: Man shot at 15th/Roxbury

August 11, 2024 3:23 pm
3:23 PM: Police are converging on 15th/Roxbury for a report of someone “down” after a report of two people shooting, possibly “at each other.” This is reported to have started on the city side of the intersection near Walgreens but the possible victim is reported to be in front of the gas station on the unincorporated side. Suspect(s) and whereabouts haven’t been clarified yet – various conflicting descriptions. Updates to come.

3:30 PM: Officers told dispatch they’ve found casings outside Walgreens, and one person is reported injured – described as a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back – outside the gas station across the street.

3:43 PM: SFD medics are taking the victim to Harborview. Officers have just told dispatch that so far they’ve found “19 casings, a mix of 9 and 10 millimeter” by Walgreens. Our crew has arrived in the area and we’re adding photos of the investigation.

3:54 PM: A K-9 team from KCSO has arrived at the scene to see if they can track the shooters – they’re heading north on 16th for starters.

4:07 PM: The track ended at 16th/Henderson, officers told dispatch.

9 Replies to "CRIME WATCH: Man shot at 15th/Roxbury"

  • SW August 11, 2024 (3:27 pm)
    We heard 7-8 shots go off about 4-5 minutes ago. We are in 18thAve SW just off Roxbury (city side)

  • R August 11, 2024 (3:32 pm)
    There’s a big Disc Golf Tournament at Ralph Williamson park…Should we be worried?

    • WSB August 11, 2024 (4:00 pm)
      Currently they are operating on the belief that the shooters headed north, not south, so probably not, you’re quite a ways south of 15th/Roxbury.

  • West Seattle Mad Sci Guy August 11, 2024 (4:12 pm)
    You say the K9s have arrived at the scene to track the robbers. But no where else did I see you mention this was a robbery. Was it a shooting or a robbery shooting?

    • WSB August 11, 2024 (4:16 pm)
      Sorry, typo. Meant “shooters.” Fixing.

  • AJ August 11, 2024 (4:20 pm)
    Only 19 casings?  Is the economy preventing the purchase of more bullets?   Yes….I’m being sarcastic.

  • K August 11, 2024 (4:26 pm)
    Quick reminder to yield to sirens and lights.  I was stopped at 15th and Roxbury and watched SFD stopped across the street in frustration as oncoming traffic kept coming despite the sirens, lights, and horn telling them to stop.  Every second counts, and they lost at least 30-40 seconds on that.

  • Irving August 11, 2024 (4:26 pm)
    When these things happen, do the parties involved get caught??

    • WSB August 11, 2024 (4:34 pm)
      In some cases, yes. Things like ballistics matches and security video can factor into investigations even if there’s no immediate arrest.

