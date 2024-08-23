CANCELED: 2024 Great Cross-Sound Race

(WSB file photo)
As we continue to check on West Seattle’s big weekend events given the not-very-summery forecast, we’ve found one cancellation. For the second consecutive year, Sound Rowers and Paddlers have called off the Great Cross-Sound Race, which was scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday) morning, roundtrip from Alki to south Bainbridge Island. This year, stormy weather is the problem (the National Weather Service has a Small Craft Advisory in effect until 2 pm tomorrow); last year, it was wildfire smoke.
