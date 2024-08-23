West Seattle, Washington

23 Friday

56℉

CANCELED: 2024 Great Cross-Sound Race

August 23, 2024 4:03 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

(WSB file photo)

As we continue to check on West Seattle’s big weekend events given the not-very-summery forecast, we’ve found one cancellation. For the second consecutive year, Sound Rowers and Paddlers have called off the Great Cross-Sound Race, which was scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday) morning, roundtrip from Alki to south Bainbridge Island. This year, stormy weather is the problem (the National Weather Service has a Small Craft Advisory in effect until 2 pm tomorrow); last year, it was wildfire smoke.

Share This

No Replies to "CANCELED: 2024 Great Cross-Sound Race"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.