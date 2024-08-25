BIZNOTE: Westwood Village. What’s ahead?

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

This afternoon, Westwood Village hosted free family-friendly activities in its central breezeway as part of what was announced as an “End of Summer Bash.”

The announcement of this event, sent by a PR firm on behalf of Westwood Village owner ShopCore, was the first one of any kind we’d received on behalf of the center in a long time. We had tried previously to get comment from the ownership/management on various matters with no reply, but this seemed like an opening, so we asked the PR firm if perhaps they could arrange for us to talk to a WWV rep.

They said they couldn’t arrange an interview, but would route our questions to a mall spokesperson. The answers weren’t hugely revelatory but it could represent a start toward more communication from ShopCore. The responses, received via email, were all attributed to Westwood Village asset manager Kori Murphy.

We asked if ShopCore has any long-term redevelopment/infrastructure improvement plans for the center. Murphy replied, “At Westwood Village, the primary focus at this time is on securing exciting new tenants that will continue to elevate the shopping experience for our guests. And while we do not currently have plans for significant capital improvements, we have recently made a number of important aesthetic changes that include repainting the center, giving it a fresh new appeal.”

We also asked if ShopCore was considering selling or redeveloping the often-empty northwest area of WWV’s 1,286-space parking lot. Murphy said no: “At this time, rather than focusing on redevelopment, we are working to fill any unused retail spaces with desirable and coveted new tenants. Doing so will make use of the under-used parking spaces for the timebeing. We are currently in negotiations with a number of potential new tenants for the northwest part of the property and hope to be able to share some news with you soon.”

Specifically, we asked if there’s any hope on the horizon for a permanent tenant in the former Bed Bath & Beyond space, where the temporary store Spirit Halloween has just opened for a third year of a two-month-ish run.

Murphy said the leasing team is “busy assessing new offerings … We are in discussions with a number of potential new tenants at this time, including prospects for the former Bed Bath and Beyond space, and we hope to be able to share some exciting news with you in the near future.”

What about sit-down restaurants? That topic often comes up, with the center’s current offerings takeout-focused.

Murphy’s reply: “Westwood Village is continually assessing its tenant mix and is interested in adding what our community wants and needs. We have heard that our guests would like additional dining options, and our leasing team is taking the request for more dine-in, sit-down restaurants to heart. If there are specific requests that the community has for restaurants and eateries, we encourage them to share those requests by direct messaging the center through its Facebook and Instagram pages.”

With the decision to host a family event today, might ShopCore be considering bringing back some of the events that were staples under previous ownership/management, such as trick-or-treating and Santa photos?

Murphy didn’t address those two specifically but said that “we do expect to provide even more fun-filled activities in the coming months. In fact, our marketing team is hard at work right now putting together our holiday event, which will take place on December 14th. Those details will be shared with the public when they are available.” That will include, they promised, listings on their website calendar.

Last but by no means least, we asked how the owners are addressing crime/security issues. The last line of Murphy’s reply suggested ShopCore intends to step it up somewhat: “The safety and security of our shoppers, retailers and employees is very important to ShopCore and to Westwood Village. As a result, there are a number of security measures already in place that may not be visible to the general public and that we do not discuss as doing so could impact the effectiveness of those measures. What I can tell you is that the center’s on-site security team has a very strong working relationship with local law enforcement and, together, we continually assess and update our security procedures to ensure we are in lockstep with one another. We regularly hold on-site meetings that include our own on-site security team, local law enforcement and tenants so each entity is aware of our procedures and prepared to enact them should an incident occur. Additionally, as we approach the fourth quarter, we will be implementing a more visible law enforcement strategy and relying more heavily on the use of new state-of-the-art CCTV cameras.”

According to Shopcore’s website, they have properties in 15 states, mostly on the east coast.