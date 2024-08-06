BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Top Pot Doughnuts opens in The Junction on Wednesday

Three and a half months after we first reported that Top Pot Doughnuts would return to West Seattle, it’s about to open. We visited the new space at 4709 California SW – where Wildflour closed in January – during a preview event this afternoon. The Top Pot team confirmed that they’ll officially open tomorrow (Wednesday, August 7), 6 am-7 pm.

Below are Mark and John from Top Pot, with Chris and Stacie from the West Seattle Junction Association:

The Junction shop is opening three and a half years after Top Pot closed its previous West Seattle location on Alki.

The chain was founded on Capitol Hill more than 20 years ago.