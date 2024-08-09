BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Starbucks moves up Alki’s final day to today

Thanks for the tips. When Starbucks announced last month that it would permanently close its Alki shop, the final day was announced as this Sunday, August 11. But now there’s a note on the door (as shown in our photo above) saying the doors will close for the last time at 6 pm tonight (Friday, August 9). We have an inquiry out to the company asking about the change. When Starbucks announced the shutdown of the 2742 Alki Avenue SW store after 25 years, the company said only that the decision was the result of a process in which they “evaluate our store portfolio annually to determine where we can best meet our community and customers’ needs.”